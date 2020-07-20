Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of July 13th – 19th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Red White & Bloom Appoints Renowned CNBC Financial Analyst Steve Grasso as Business Advisor + RWB Stock Breakout

Fueled By the Announcement, Shares of RWB Stock Surged Another 13% Extending its Current Bull Flag Breakout

Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has appointed Steve Grasso as its new business advisor. Grasso is a regular on the top-rated CNBC show “Fast Money” and routinely speaks at a multitude of investment conferences across the United States.

9. Jumping Ship From Cannabis to Psychedelics: Lessons Learned

Bruce Linton is One of the Classic Movers and Shakers in the Cannabis Industry—and Now in the Psychedelics Industry

Bruce Linton‘s former company, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), was one of the early leaders in the large and far-reaching cannabis industry. That business, like every other cannabis business, has had to manage some of the same sort of uncertainty that the Psychedelics industry is experiencing today.

8. Red Light Holland, Pharmadrug Enter Share Exchange Agreement

PharmaDrug Will Be Focused on Selling Truffle Products Via its Super Smart Retail Network, While Red Light is Focused on Growing Psychedelic Truffles

It appears that Red Light Holland and PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) have entered into a securities exchange agreement with each other. The justification for such an agreement appears to be that both entities operate in the Netherlands in the same segment – however, it’s unclear what benefit the share exchange is actually supposed to provide the two firms.

7. Trulieve, Cresco Labs Top Cannabis Picks for 2020

PI Financial Recently Came Out with Their Mid-Year Top Picks for 2020

Among the picks were two Cannabis Stocks, both of whom are Multi-State Operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF). They named these issues the “ones to own” saying that they have two different strategies. Trulieve is exceptionally focused and dominating Florida, while Cresco Labs has built out market share in multiple states with the most success being found in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and California.

6. Looking For an Undervalued Pot Stock? Try Curaleaf, Says Beacon Securities

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass, Curaleaf is a U.S. MSO with Currently 57 Dispensaries, 15 Cultivation Sites and 24 Processing Sites Across 18 States

There’s another big catalyst coming up for U.S. Multi-State Operator (MSO) Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), says Beacon Securities analyst Russell Stanley, who recently updated clients on the company.

5. Psychedelics Market Following Path Paved by Cannabis

During an Online Seminar, Canadian Securities Exchange CEO Richard Carleton Said That as Interest in Psychedelics Investing Increases, He’s Seen Cannabis Leaders Throw Their Weight Behind This New Investment Vehicle

Carleton pointed to the emergence of former Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) CEO Bruce Linton as an encouraging sign for investors. Bruce Linton, who was dismissed from his duties with Canopy Growth in July 2019, has become a significant investor and player in Psychedelics. He serves as an advisor for MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) and Red Light Holland (CSE: TRIP).

4. Cannabis Committed: Get Ready for 2.0

The Fall Elections, State Referendums and Medical Trials Are Tailwinds

After bouncing off all-time lows in March, global Cannabis Stocks paused to reflect as the traditionally treacherous summer season commenced. It remains our view that the back-half of this year will be catalyst-rich and while many variables remain, the stage is seemingly set. Here’s why Pot Stocks may see better days.

3. This Cannabis Catalyst is Particularly Powerful Now

For the Past Several Years, Specific Events Have Driven Cannabis Stock Prices Most of the Time

Some, like Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) investing in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), have been surprises, while many have been scheduled. Some of those that stand out include Colorado legalizing at the beginning of 2014, the 2016 elections, California legalizing at the beginning of 2018 and Canada legalizing in October 2018. In all cases, these events proved to be buy-the-rumour and sell-the-news items.

2. Three Reasons To Be Bullish On Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Stocks Have Rebounded 79% Since Mid-March

Today, now almost four months into the new bull market, at least in my view, I am even more optimistic about the future for the sector, though I continue to caution that the rising tide won’t lift all boats. Two leading multi-state operators (MSOs) Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF), hit 52-week highs on July 10th. Both were among the 7 Cannabis Stocks that had gained year-to-date as of early June.

1. Trulieve Bucks the Cannabis Trend

How is Trulieve Accomplishing What So Many Other Cannabis Companies Have Attempted and Failed?

Many of the biggest cannabis companies are struggling to stay relevant amidst mountains of debt and slow to grow revenue. Bucking that trend is Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) which continues to build a solid foundation and is one of the few in the industry that is consistently profitable.

