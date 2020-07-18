3 Weed Products Rap Legend Wyclef Jean Can't Live Without

This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission.

Wyclef Jean is a music legend and international icon. Without this man, the world would never have heard the SHAKIRA! SHAKIRA! battle cry. Talk about cultural contributions.

Since his first album with the Fugees, Blunted on Reality, Wyclef has long been an advocate for cannabis and its legalization. Now, he's moving into the cannabis industry as an owner and partner in order to create opportunity for his people.

“I come from Haiti, where 80% of the population is living on less than a dollar a day. And I think that the future for a lot of these third world islands and third world countries is going to be galvanizing the Farmers's Union. The production of cannabis hemp will literally start to bring billions of dollars of export that did not exist,” he tells Weedmaps.

“So we're hoping that this partnership we have in America with Cali Life is going to galvanize the Caribbean to do more. And we get more legislation passed moving forward so we can start organizing these farmers.”

In addition to his work in cannabis, Clef also told us some of the smokeables that he rocks with. Here are a few cannabis products Wyclef Jean can't live without.

BOOM BAP

Cali Life Cannabis is a cannabis brand in California that was established in 2018. They produce flower, hemp pre-rolled blunts, vapes, and BOOM BAP, their hemp blunt collaboration with Wyclef Jean.

Over 45 companies have approached Jean with branding opportunities, but he felt like Cali Life's values aligned with his mission. “I'm not in the business of building strains, I'm in the business of building countries.”

The BOOM BAP line consists of three flavors of infused hemp blunts inspired by Wyclef's hit songs: Fast Car Banana, Faded Butterfly Clementine, and Gone 'Til November Mango.

Fast Car Banana is labeled as a sativa, made with flower, kief, and distillate, plus added Banana flavoring from food-grade botanical terpenes. Faded Butterfly Clementine and Gone 'Til November are the hybrids made the same, but with added Clementine and Mango terpenes, respectively.

This the one Clef be totin'. His words, not mine.

Available: California

Find BOOM BAP products

ISLAND MAN

ISLAND MAN is another one of Wyclef Jean's cannabis brands. There is very little information about it online, but a google search leads you to this portfolio by Lindsay Hill Design where she has mockups for BOOM BAP and ISLAND MAN.

Going by this, it would appear ISLAND MAN is a line of cannabis products that includes infused beverages, CBD oil for humans, CBD oil for pets, and a moisture recovery cream topical.

You'll need to stay tuned to Wyclef Jean and Cali Life Cannabis' social channels for more official information on BOOM BAP and ISLAND MAN.

Cookies

With most celebrities in the weed game, they aren't going to talk too much about other products. But every now and again, they'll keep it G with you and give props to other great brands. “I mean, I like the Cookies product. I think they make some good stuff,” Wyclef says of the California staple Cookies.

You know Cookies. But if you don't, it's a California brand from rapper, cannabis mogul, and Taylor Gang plant father, Berner. He came from a collective of growers in the Bay Area called the Cookie Family who gave the world G.S.C., Gelato, and Cherry Pie.

Since, Berner has gone on with Cookies as his own cannabis lifestyle brand. Originally all about merch and cannabis-adjacent products, the brand has spawned into production over the past few years, blessing the cannabis world with heavy hitters like Gary Payton, Runtz, and Cheetah Piss. There's also a Berner's Cookies G.S.C. phenotype floating around out there.

Available: California

Find Cookies products

Interview by Lesley Nickus. Written by Dante Jordan. Graphic design by David Lozada.

