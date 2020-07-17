How Probiotics And CBD Can Improve Gut Health

By Richard Lin, CEO of Thryve.

Growing health concerns amid the novel coronavirus have seen a significant jump in dietary supplement sales.

Two products that are garnering significant interest among consumers are cannabis products and probiotic supplements.

CBD oil and probiotics influence many vital human bodily functions, including our digestive process, ability to absorb nutrients, and immune responses.

With over 80% of immune system cells residing in the gut, probiotics and CBD oil may offer the back-up necessary for the body to fight off viral and bacterial infections.

How Does CBD Oil Influence Gut Health?

Many are aware of how probiotics can improve gut health. Recent clinical evidence suggests CBD oil can also benefit the microbiome.

Cannabinoid receptors are present all over the body, including in immune system cells, vital organs, and blood vessels. They modulate many responses throughout the system that influence important aspects of human functioning.

The body relies on immune system cells to help keep pathogens that leak through the porous lining separating the gut from the small intestine.

It relies on organs like the liver to create enzymes necessary for digestion and the pancreas to secrete mucous for bowel movements.

Then blood vessels carrying oxygen help clear out the debris of dead cells littering the gut lining and provoking inflammation.

Thanks to the cannabinoid receptors present in these vital areas, the human body can communicate where bacterial infections are brewing.

Cannabinoid receptors pick up on shifts in pH balance, inflammation, and a change in microbial diversity caused by pathogenic bacteria. They communicate these changes back to the rest of the system.

The job of cannabinoid receptors is to consciously draw a person's attention to the change in homeostasis so that they can remedy the problem.

Depending on the specific bacterial species that have overgrown, humans can experience several unfavorable GI symptoms. These GI problems can manifest as bloating, diarrhea, constipation, etc.

Using industrial hemp extracts can help alleviate some of the symptoms. Then, reinoculate the gut with probiotics to stop pathogenic overgrowth.

5 Ways CBD Oil and Probiotics Helps Gut Health

Traditional Eastern Medicine believes that all disease begins in the gut and that the genesis of these issues is inflammation. Both probiotics and CBD oil are known to exhibit anti-inflammatory benefits that improve gut health.

Preventing chronic inflammation is just one of the many ways CBD oil and probiotics can alleviate gut issues. Here are some lesser-known benefits.

Improves Bowel Movements

Digestive tract muscles are designed to stretch and contract so that they can break down food particles.

Food particles get transferred from the stomach to the intestines. Toxins are filtered out of the large intestine, while nutrients enter the bloodstream through the small intestine. This crucial human function is known as gut motility.

CBD and Constipation

Cannabinoid receptors modulate gut motility. Activated CB1 receptors relax the sphincter and increase mucus production.

Mucus is a viscous liquid that lubricates the insides. It makes the removal of waste easier, alleviating pains associated with constipation.

CBD and Diarrhea

Too much mucus can cause diarrhea and become the genesis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome-D (IBS-D). CBD oil can influence the CB2 receptors to counteract this overactivity.

One meta-analysis of CBD and gut health in Gut concluded, “CB2 receptors are particularly evident in colonic tissues from patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Evidence suggests that CB2 inhibits intestinal motility during certain pathological states.”

Assists with Weight Loss

Over one-third of the human race is considered overweight. Human studies confirm that a lack of bacterial diversity is heavily associated with obesity.

When a person has bacterial overgrowth, cravings are a common side effect. Pathogenic bacteria have a penchant or refined sugars and simple carbohydrates.

Naturally, consuming these foods will cause weight gain. A consistent diet of nutrient-deficient foods may also cause chronic inflammation.

Unhealthy diets result in a build of white adipose tissue. These sticky tissues accumulate other fat cells that add girth to the waistline.

A test-tube study about CBD oil and weight found CBD oil has the potential to stimulate white tissue. This reaction transforms the white tissue into brown.

Known as “fat-browning,” the tissue loses its sticky texture. The body can now quickly draw the fat from the stomach lining to convert into energy.

Regulates Appetite

Cannabinoid receptors are critical for regulating appetite. When activated CB1 receptors get activated, it elicits the feelings of hunger. That’s why marijuana users experience munchies.

CBD acts as an antagonist to THC in marijuana. Its influence on CB2 receptors might curb the appetite of an overeater.

Calorie restriction also improves an overworked endocannabinoid system. New research shows that fasting boosts the production of the natural endocannabinoid, anandamide.

This study further exhibits the complex relationship between CBD and probiotics. Endocannabinoid and gut bacteria work in unison to improve the overall health of the system.

Boosts Mood

The gut and brain remain in continuous communication through a series of neural tissues known as the vagus nerve. This internal switchboard is known as the gut-brain-axis.

Long-term emotional stress negatively impacts probiotic bacteria levels. Meanwhile, pathogenic bacterial overgrowth may trigger bouts of anxiety or depression.

There are cannabinoid receptors along the gut-brain-barrier. Activating CB1 receptors along the gut-brain-axis with full-spectrum CBD oil may help calm some of the adverse mental health side effects associated with poor gut health.

CBD Improves Probiotic Absorption

CBD oil can help prevent cell damage and repair gut lining by influencing physiological functions. It can also assist with reinoculating the microbiome with beneficial bacteria.

Clinical studies show that the average over-the-counter probiotic supplement doesn’t improve gut diversity. That’s because many of these bacteria have a difficult time colonizing the colon.

Cannabinoids are lipids. They are made of fats that can withstand abrasive stomach acids.

Fats also absorb nutrients, essential minerals, and probiotic bacteria. Therefore, consuming CBD oil with probiotics might positively influence probiotic colonization and improve any gut health regimen.

How to Improve Health with CBD and Probiotics

CBD and probiotics are on a meteoric trajectory to the top of health and wellness sales. Naturally, that means inferior products will inevitably litter the market. Here’s what to look for in a high-quality probiotic and CBD oil.

Choosing the Right CBD Oil for Gut Health

Only purchase CBD products that are third-party tested for purity. Artificial ingredients in tinctures and edibles may cause allergic responses, counteracting the benefits of CBD and probiotics.

Purchase CBD products that correspond with specific wellness goals. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains THC, which has a penchant for CB1 receptors. These products are ideal for improving mood or constipation.

For those with diarrhea or weight issues, it’s important to calm down CB1 receptors. Get THC-free products, such as broad-spectrum CBD oil or CBD isolate.

Other phytocannabinoids will help balance out the overactive CB1 receptors by binding to or stimulating CB2 receptors.

Picking the Right Probiotic for Gut Health

Choosing the right probiotic will prove more difficult. Every gut microbiome is unique. Many people don’t need the generic bacteria strains in over-the-counter probiotics.

The key to optimal gut health is personalization. Get an at-home gut health test from a microbiome testing company, like Thryve.

Microbiome testing companies incorporate breakthrough technology to figure out which bacteria have become unruly. Then, these companies recommend a custom probiotic to reinoculate probiotics that are lacking.

Those who use a gut test can also use the insights to come up with a personalized diet plan. Each bacteria species has specific taste preferences.

Gut testing companies can make food recommendations to help feed the bacteria they’re trying to help customers grow and compile a list of foods to avoid.

Maintaining Health with CBD and Probiotics

With CBD and probiotics, achieving optimal gut health has never been easier. As the world changes its view on wellness trends, personalization is going to be the future of health.

Everybody’s gut biome is different. The endocannabinoid system and cannabinoid receptors help communicate the issues. By teaming CBD and probiotics, it’s possible to create a gut biome teeming with healthy bacteria.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.