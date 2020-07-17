New Cannabis Products: Bubbly Beverages, Extra Strength Oil, Face Serum

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis items.

Tempo’s Bubbly Beverages

Tempo, a Chicago-based brand getting creative with bubbly CBD-infused beverages, announced the addition of two new flavors to its sparkling tea line.

Its new CBD-infused ginger green tea is built to re-invigorate your creative energy, while the new blackberry hibiscus tea is made for those that want to unwind, reset, and relax. Both beverages are made with better-for-you ingredients and include 25 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD.

Tempo designs its recipes to go beyond CBD, pairing its cannabinoid extracts with a chef-crafted blend of functional foods and herbs that provide complementary nutritional benefits and support the body’s natural functions. Tempo’s full line of CBD-infused sparkling teas is available online at tempobev.com .

“Our goal is to help people rebalance and ‘Set Their Own Tempo’ during the day,” said Tempo CEO Ryan Crane. “This isn’t about artificially changing your body – this is about naturally enhancing your best self. We want these bubbly beverages to help energize that creative spark within and support you in what you do best. Whether it’s when you wake up, before you go to bed, or as a substitute for an afternoon coffee or alcoholic nightcap, we look to provide a balanced and invigorating boost that doesn’t fall short on flavor.“

ALTWELL's Face Serum

Altwell launched a new facial serum, which contains 500 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp flower extract. The formula for this highly concentrated CBD serum is complemented by nourishing rosehip and argan oils, as well as rose absolute and wild lavender essential oils.

“CBD has amazing properties to soothe the mind and body and provide a sense of full body ease," said Altwell CEO Amy McDonald, citing the the facial serum as a "team favorite."

"The specialty ingredients in the formula, and specifically the hand-picked hemp flower extract, were meticulously chosen to provide efficacy as well as clean simplicity,” she added.

Seabedee’s Extra Strength Oil

Seabedee launched an extra strength, full-spectrum CBD oil. The extra strength tincture is available in smooth vanilla and icy peppermint flavors with 3,000 mg of full spectrum CBD in each bottle.

“Many customers have approached us about needing a formula that's stronger and fast-acting to combat more severe ailments," said Peter Stadniuk, co-founder of Seabedee. "The extra strength tincture is great for those who use CBD to treat more acute problems or use as a alternative to medications or other treatments."

Courtesy images.