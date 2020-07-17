IMC Secures Purchase Agreement With Pharma Distributor In Germany

Medical cannabis company IM Cannabis Corp (OTC: IMCNF) (CSE: IMCC), a multi-country operator with presence in Israel and several European countries, announced earlier this week that its German subsidiary will provide IMC branded medical cannabis products to Zur Rose Pharma GmbH over the next year.

Zur Rose Pharma is a large German pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor licensed for the supply of medical cannabis. It is part of Zur Rose Group AG (OTC: ZRSEF), Europe’s largest e-pharmacy.

The purchase commitment between Adjupharm GmbH and Zur Rose GmbH is part of a longer-term sales agreement. it marks IMC’s fourth consecutive deal with a German medical cannabis distributor.

“Securing the three-year sales agreement with Zur Rose and its purchase commitment for IMC branded products are part of our growth strategy in the burgeoning German medical cannabis market," IM Cannabis CEO Oren Shuster told Benzinga. “Partnering with a European e-pharmacy powerhouse like Zur Rose also bears the potential for future expansion of the IMC brand presence across the continent as a leading provider of high-quality medical cannabis products."

Photo: Javier Hasse.