Cannabis Mover & Shakers: General Cannabis, SierraConstellation, RWB, Clarmin Explorations

As we wrap up another busy week, Benzinga collects the latest leadership changes in the cannabis industry.

General Cannabis Taps Adam Hershey To Its Board

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN) announced that Adam Hershey will replace Michael Feinsod on the board of directors.

Feinsod resigned from the board on July 9.

Hershey brings more than 25 years of experience in investing. He led an equity investment round for GCC in May and June totaling $3 million in strategic growth capital. He is now the company's largest strategic investor.

Hershey is also a managing partner and portfolio manager of Hershey Strategic Capital LP, a firm he founded in July 2009.

SierraConstellation Appoints Nevin Shetty And Others

SierraConstellation Partners LLC promoted three senior professionals: Curt Kroll, Miles Staglik, and Tim Bossidy.

The Los Angeles-based company also appointed Nevin Shetty to Managing Director in Seattle.

SierraConstellation's CPO Rebecca Waits said they "pride ourselves on developing great talent," calling it "a key component" to the company's nationwide growth strategy.

Kroll, who has been promoted to Managing Director, brings years of experience in industrial manufacturing, retail, real estate, financial services, and healthcare industries. During his career, Kroll has been handling refinancing, interim management, distressed acquisitions, and in- and out-of-court restructurings.

Prior to joining SCP, he served as CFO and CIO at Katy Industries Inc.

Staglik gained experience working in several industries, including apparel, aerospace, consumer goods, distribution and retail industry. The company promoted Staglik to a senior director.

His prior experience also includes providing operational and financial restructuring and advisory services to companies that are in transition or are underperforming.

Miles served at Prime Focus World N.V., as the director of corporate finance. He also worked at Cantor Fitzgerald as an associate in the gaming, lodging and leisure group.

Bossidy, who joined SierraConstellation in 2018, has been promoted to senior director. He previously worked at investment bank Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS). Prior to that, he worked at Travelers, an insurance company.

"Curt, Miles, and Tim's promotions speak to their dedication to our culture and exemplary mentorship, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow and work with the next generation of talent at SCP," Waits added.

Shetty has honed his alternative investment management and digital transformation skills while working at David's Brida as Chief Partnerships Officer and Blueprint Registry as CEO.

"We had the pleasure of working with Nevin during his time with David's Bridal, and when we saw the opportunity to bring him on to the team in Seattle, we knew it would be a perfect fit," said SCP CEO Larry Perkins.

RWB Hires Steven Grasso

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF), which began trading on OTCQX Best Market last month, hired Steven Grasso as its Business Advisor.

Grasso, a CNBC market analyst featured in the "Fast Money" show, commenced his career at New York Stock Exchange in 1993.

He worked as an institutional sales trader at Stuart Frankel & Co. as an institutional sales trader and subsequently as Director of Institutional Sales

In addition, he has vast experience in working with a mutual, pension, and hedge funds as well as insurance companies.

During his 27-year career, Grasso took part in several Stock Exchange committees.

RWB's CEO Brad Rogers said Grasso's experience in the financial markets coupled with his relationships in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries "will be a great asset" to RWB as it moves forward with expansion plans.

Clarmin Explorations Announces Resulting Issuer's Management Team And Board

Canadian mining company Clarmin Explorations Inc. (TSX.V: CX), which entered an amalgamation deal with psilocybin and fungi company Cybin Corp. earlier this month, announced the proposed management team and board of directors of the resulting issuer.

The list of executive officers and directors of the issuer includes: