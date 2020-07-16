Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 16, 2020

Gainers

Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares closed up 34.82% at $0.97

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 12.72% at $11.79

Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 11.06% at $2.21

Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 7.19% at $0.17

Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 6.84% at $0.93

Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares closed up 6.67% at $0.1

cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed up 6.2% at $2.74

Losers

BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up %17.44 at $0.08

GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTFF) shares closed up 13.35% at $0.10

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares closed up 16.18% at $1.14

Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares closed up 16.57% at $0.04

AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 8.73% at $0.09

Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares closed up 8.33% at $0.55

Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 7.02% at $0.53

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares closed up 6.37% at $12.05

48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed up 6.34% at $0.16

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed up 5.52% at $5.13

Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares closed up 5.8% at $0.14

ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 4.96% at $1.25

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.