Zelira Study: Cannabis Is A Safe Treatment For Non-Cancer Patients Using Opioids

A recent study conducted at the St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, and the Emerald Clinics (EMD) in Perth, suggests cannabis is a safe option for patients to integrate into their current pain treatment.

That includes patients who already consume high doses of opioids.

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (OTC: ZLDAF) is behind the study. The company administered its ZTL-103, a 1:1 THC/CBD formulation to chronic pain (non-cancer) patients who used at least 60 milligrams of morphine or similar opioids daily. After a two-week dosing period, patients reported reduced levels of pain, stress, depression and anxiety, while experiencing no serious side effects.

“This study not only reinforces that cannabis can be safely administered in increasing amounts to treat pain, but can be safely taken concurrently with high daily doses of opioids,” says Zelira CEO Dr. Oludare Odumosu. “These promising results lay the groundwork for our further study on pain management among retired athletes.”

According to the company, out of the nine patients who enrolled, seven completed the study.

The patients reported a decrease in pain, as measured by a Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) questionnaire, which asseses pain severity and interference.

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics are up more than 8% since the announcement was made in Australia on Tuesday.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.