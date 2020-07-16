Putting Their Money Where Their Mouths Are: Meet 6 Ladies Behind This Women-Only Cannabis Fund

Prior to getting into cannabis, Ferrara worked on TV distribution, managing syndication operations for big-name shows like Inside Edition, Jeopardy, Geraldo, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, ultimately setting up her own company, Picture Perfect Partners.

Since getting into the marijuana industry, Ferrara became the first female investor member of The Arcview Group, arguably the best-known investor network in cannabis.

“This personal journey has given new meaning to my life,” Ferrara explained in an exclusive chat. “Never would I have thought in my lifetime I would be able to contribute to the expansion of the health and wellness choices that men and women can share, both benefiting from the gifts of this medicine. Nor did I ever believe that women would have this place in history to come together, and empower and support one another like I have witnessed. This is a natural ‘high’ in itself and I am inspired by the brilliance that surrounds me.”

Gaynell Rogers is a real life influencer, as measured by her real reach and relevance in the cannabis industry, and not by her follower count on social media.

A three-time cancer survivor, Rogers could be considered the communications expert in cannabis – without inflating her accomplishments. In the past, Rogers managed high-profile recording artists, directors, and producers, as well as worked on more than 25 feature film projects with major studios like Pixar, Lucasfilm and Imagination Inc.

She too is involved with The Arcview Group, driving massive media attention toward the firm, as she did for many other prominent brands in cannabis including Dixie Brands, Medicine Man, and Harborside.

Same as her peers, Rogers is also very interested in activism and community involvement. She’s a founding member of the Breast Cancer Watch organization, and has been a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (responsible for the Grammy Awards) for over 30 years.

“We discovered a wide open field of investment vehicles that are really all over the globe that wasn't being inclusive or focused on women and minorities,” she explained, elaborating on the importance of women led investment firms supporting women led businesses, who have historically had had a difficult time accessing capital. “We aim to change that for the better in the cannabis industry and beyond. We are inspired, charged up and grateful to be able bring this focus to fruition and out in to the world of finance.”

And All The Queens’ Ladies

As mentioned earlier, Tahira Rehmatullah is the Managing Director of Hypur Ventures and the CFO of MTech Acquisition Corp. She previously served as a board member of Dope Media, as an investment manager at Privateer Holdings, and as the general manager for Marley Natural. In addition, Rehmatullah earned her MBA from the Yale School of Management.