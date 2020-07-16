Andrew Brisbo, Howard Luckoff To Join Today's Benzinga Cannabis Hour

The next edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour — the BZ Cannabis series focused on cultivating conversation within the growing cannabis industry — airs today, July 16, at 2 p.m. EST.

The show, which was piloted earlier this summer, focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Viewers have a front row seat with Benzinga and its guests as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis.

Past guests of the show, which is typically hosted by Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, include Alan Brochstein, Al Harrington, Laurie Kribby, Jason White and many more movers and shakers in the cannabis space.

When: Today's show will be airing at 2-3 p.m. EST.

Today's Guests:

Chris Sing, Principle/Owner at Rehmann

Chris Rosmarin, Partner at Rehmann

Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director at Marijuana Regulatory Agency

Howard Luckoff, CEO at New Standard

How to Watch: Viewers can watch today's episode live on the Benzinga Cannabis Hour website and on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

