Cannabis Beverage Maker Cann Celebrates First Year, 1 Million Units, New Products

Cann, a company that makes cannabis-infused tonics, is celebrating its first year of operations this week with a major milestone: the production of its millionth can of Cann.

Since the brand’s launch in Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) stores in June of 2019, Cann has become one of the leading ready-to-drink microdose cannabis beverages in the country. Riding its popularity amongst those seeking alternatives to alcohol, the brand has expanded throughout California, launched new flavors, expanded its dispensary presence, and more.

To celebrate its first year and millionth Cann on July 15, the company is launching two new products:

Cann Lite, a 9-calorie version of their classic Cann beverages launching exclusively in MedMen

Cann Roadies, a pour-in liquid packet designed for those looking to enjoy Cann on-the-go.

“We are thrilled to be producing our one-millionth cann after first putting cannabis in a can only a year ago,” said Jake Bullock, co-founder of Cann. “Clearly, consumers are looking to Cann for an alternative to alcohol that gives them a similar buzz and tastes delicious but without the hangover and needless calories.”

Cann was founded by Stanford graduates Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock.