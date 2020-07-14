Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 14, 2020
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 29.55% at $0.10
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares closed up 13.83% at $0.30
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 8.18% at $13.09
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed up 6.91% at $0.12
  • Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 6.83% at $0.96
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares closed up 5.56% at $139.54
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares closed up 5.42% at $7.20
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed up 5.25% at $67.16

Losers

  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares closed down 14.55% at $0.11
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed down 14.08% at $0.13
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed down 9.08% at $0.09
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares closed down 8.45% at $0.08
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed down 6.19% at $0.15
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 5.97% at $0.14
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.21
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 5.51% at $0.60
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed down 4.93% at $0.76
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed down 4.57% at $0.48

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

