Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 14, 2020
Gainers
- BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 29.55% at $0.10
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares closed up 13.83% at $0.30
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 8.18% at $13.09
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed up 6.91% at $0.12
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 6.83% at $0.96
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares closed up 5.56% at $139.54
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares closed up 5.42% at $7.20
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed up 5.25% at $67.16
Losers
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares closed down 14.55% at $0.11
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed down 14.08% at $0.13
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed down 9.08% at $0.09
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares closed down 8.45% at $0.08
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed down 6.19% at $0.15
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 5.97% at $0.14
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.21
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 5.51% at $0.60
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed down 4.93% at $0.76
- 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed down 4.57% at $0.48
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
