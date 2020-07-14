Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PAO Group Confirms Takeover, Looks To Acquire Puration And Kali-Extracts
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
PAO Group Confirms Takeover, Looks To Acquire Puration And Kali-Extracts

PAO Group Inc. (USOTC: PAOG), which operates as a physicians practice management company, confirmed its senior management team has obtained majority control of the company.

PAO Chief Executive James DiPrima has bought preferred stock from a third party and intends to continue serving at the helm of the company.

The management team has created a new medical cannabis strategy aimed to revitalize their "original mission to provide patient care alternatives to traditional patient care solutions," DiPrima explained.

The strategy includes the completion of the acquisitions of NCM Biotech from Kali-Extracts Inc. (OTCPK: KALY), and a cannabis cultivation operation from Puration Inc. (OTCPK: PURA), which are underway for months.

In addition, Puration announced the sale of its cultivation business on Friday.

The Dallas-based company had spun-off its cannabis cultivation operation to Nouveau (OTC: NOUV) earlier, in exchange for common stock.

"Our revitalization plan involves a complete exit of our previous endeavors and the implementation of an all new initiative through the planned acquisition of two currently operating businesses within the medical cannabis sector," DiPrima said.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KALY + PAOG)

Puration Posts Q1 Results, Touts 173% Revenue Spike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis M&A News

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.88
0.1993
+ 1.87%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.22
0.0624
+ 1.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$317.46
2.65
+ 0.84%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.15
0.09
+ 0.69%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
see all