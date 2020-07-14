Liberty Health Opens 26th Florida Store In Jacksonville Beach

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) is launching its 26th medical marijuana store in Florida just a month after the opening of a dispensary in Stuart.

The new Jacksonville Beach store is located on the Duval County coast at 1222 South Third Street.

The debut is scheduled for July 18, according to a Tuesday press release.

The store spans 4,700 square feet and includes a display and retail area as well as two private consultation rooms.

"Our expansion into the beautiful coastal resort city of Jacksonville Beach reflects not only Liberty's rapid growth trajectory but also our commitment to providing patients accessibility and convenience to obtain quality medical marijuana throughout the state," said Liberty CEO Victor Mancebo in a statement.

Liberty is "constantly on the lookout for the best real estate locations in Florida to provide safe access to high-quality cannabis products and services," continued Mancebo.

The company assures its customers it's complying with safety and health-protective procedures in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the Toronto-based company has teamed up with the e-commerce platform iHeartJane to improve its online customer shopping experience.

Courtesy photo