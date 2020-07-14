Cannabis Movers And Shakers: GrowFlow, Stability, Trulieve, MediPharm, IGNITE

Here we are in mid-July with the latest list of recent movers and shakers across the cannabis industry.

Stability Cannabis Promotes Drew Clayton

Stability Cannabis, an indoor cultivator of medical cannabis, promoted Drew Clayton to vice president of operations.

Clayton previously served as operations manager and is a current member of the Oklahoma City-based company's executive committee.

He was one of Stability's first five employees in 2018, the company said.

Today, Stability has about 85 employees and expects to have 125 in the months to come.

In May, the company announced a $4 million expansion of its indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Oklahoma City.

GrowFlow Welcomes Scott Edwards and Cynthia Huang

Cannabis SaaS company GrowFlow has tapped Scott Edwards and Cynthia Huang to its product development team.

Edwards, who has more than two decades of experience in product development, will serve as its director of product management. He will supervise the GrowFlow's product strategy and develop its industry-leading user experience.

Edwards previously served as CIO and EOS Integrator at Alliance Safety Council and VP of Products at OutStart, Inc., which he founded.

Huang, who will serve as GrowFlow's Product Success Manager, brings experience in marketing, insurance, and risk management.

She will oversee the Los Angeles-based company's brand management and product and feature launches.

Huang also served as a marketing manager at Roam and Wander.

She is also known for co-founding a cryptocurrency trading simulation game - Altcoin Fantasy, and an Airbnb host community - Airhosts Forum.

Travis Steffen, a bestselling author of Viral Hero and GrowGlow's CEO, is thrilled their board has expanded to welcome both Edwards and Huang.

"They each bring a unique level of product development expertise and executive experience to our team that will enable us to better execute on our vision," added Steffen.

Meanwhile, in May, GrowFlow secured some $8.4 million in financing through a series B funding round led by Jeb Spencer, TVC Capital's co-founder, and managing partner.

A month after joining Spencer GrowFlow's board, Benzinga's Javier Hasse followed up with Spencer on his investment.

Terrace Global Hires Hess Moallem

Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) confirmed that Hess Moallem, a former Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) President and CEO, has joined its International Advisory Board.

Moallem is an attorney who brings years of executive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

He has a vast background in sales, marketing, supply chain, manufacturing, business development, and international expansion and operations, to name a few.

Moreover, he was responsible for Charlotte's Web's successful initial public offering.

Moallem praised Terrace Global for "focusing its cultivation and operations footprint in the nascent European Union market is an important differentiator for the Company."

He pointed out that the company will benefit from its partnership with The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR), by leveraging “each other's expertise and advantages."

Terrace Global CEO Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck said Moallem "brings a unique international perspective" to the company whose board includes "industry leaders and individuals with the relationships and global insight to help us succeed in the long term."

Trulieve Appoints David Lummas

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), which has cut the ribbon on its 53rd store recently, confirmed its first chief of staff appointment Monday by welcoming David Lummas to the position.

Lummas spent over twenty years working within the retail value chain.

During his time at Wyevale Garden Centers, Lummas led more than 75 M&A deals. He also served at Chicago-based Strive Consulting and was a vice president at Sears Holdings.

While working for an international retailer, Tesco, he served as chief of staff to the CEO and executive team.

"David's proven track record of strategic planning, organizational change management and process improvement will support Trulieve in its expansion efforts as we continue to grow at a rapid pace, offering strategic counsel and leadership during this exciting time," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve in a statement.

Lummas will also be joining Trulieve's executive leadership team, the company disclosed.

BMO Capital's Chris Taves Joins MediPharm's Board

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) has made the list of movers and shakers yet again with an addition to its board of directors.

Shortly after welcoming Shelley Martin in its ranks, the Toronto-based company — under the helm of CEO Pat McCutcheon — appointed Chris Taves, BMO Capital Markets' COO, to the position.

According to the company's Tuesday update, the decision is effective July 13.

Taves, who's also a member of BMO Financial Group, oversees the implementation of BMOCM's strategies, balance-sheet, risk-taking activities, and compliance, regulatory, and operational duties.

He is also a member of BMO China Co. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.

Taves will be the Head of the Board's Audit Committee.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as a member of the Board and to work closely with what I consider one of the best leadership teams in the cannabis industry," stated Taves.

MediPharm Labs' Board of Directors now counts eight members.

In addition, Medipharm granted 300,000 options to Taves, with each grant having a five-year expiring term.

IGNITE Expands Board With Greg Gilpin-Payne and Darren Schwartz

Dan Bilzerian's IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) (OTCQX: BILZF) has welcomed Greg Gilpin-Payne and Darren Schwartz to its board of directors.

Ignite president Lester Lee said he was "confident" that Gilpin-Payne and Schwartz will provide "valuable perspectives" and "enhance value for all of IGNITE's shareholders."

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said that Gilpin-Payne controls three IGNITE's shareholders, including Vulcan Enterprises SKN, Ltd., Veritas Investments Ltd., and International Investments Inc.

In May, IGNITE appointed a new CFO, following Edoardo Mattei's resignation.