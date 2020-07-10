Market Overview

Puration Unveils Plans For Cannabis Cultivation Deal With Kali-Extracts' NCM Biotech
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 2:46pm
Puration Unveils Plans For Cannabis Cultivation Deal With Kali-Extracts' NCM Biotech

Cannabis company Puration Inc. (OTCPK: PURAannouned Friday the sale of its cultivation business.

The Dallas-based company had previously spun-off the segment in a deal with Nouveau (OTC: NOUV), in exchange for common stock. That deal has been canceled.

Instead, Puration has opted to merge the cultivation business with NCM Biotech, a subsidiary of Kali-Extracts (OTCPK: KALY).

NCM Biotech specializes in the research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process.

The common stock will be issued to Puration's shareholders in a dividend distribution at a ratio one-for-one.

In January, Puration and Kali-Extracts started negotiations about a prospective purchase of Kali-Extracts' CBD confection assets.

Two months later, Puration confirmed that the acquisition was underway.

Meanwhile, driven by estimations that the CBD pet products market in the U.S. could reach $1.16 billion over the next two years, Puration has made an offer to purchase an unspecified CBD pet products operation earlier this year.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis M&A News

