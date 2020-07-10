Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Curaleaf Closes Acquisition Of BlueKudu
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Curaleaf Closes Acquisition Of BlueKudu

Cannabis operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has finalized the previously announced acquisition of Virginia's Kitchen.

MED Colorado approved Curaleaf's purchase of the Colorado-based manufacturer of cannabis edibles, the company disclosed Friday.

Under the acquisition deal, Curaleaf will operate an 8,400-square-foot, Denver-based infusion kitchen, and processing facility.

Virginia's Kitchen, which does business as BlueKudu, specializes in handcrafted adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products. This includes gummies, chocolates, bonbons, and baked goods.

In addition, the company boasted it has sold over one million chocolate bars.

Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi said the acquisition "expands Curaleaf's cannabis offerings in the key Colorado market."

"By fusing BlueKudu's manufacturing capabilities and statewide dispensary relationships with Curaleaf's Select portfolio of adult-use cannabis offerings, we will expand consumer choice in Colorado," continued Lusardi.

Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across 18 states. It operates 57 dispensaries, five cultivation, and 24 processing sites.

The company recently announced it has expanded its Select brand's footprint in Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Florida.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue data, the state's cannabis shops witnessed sales soaring in 2019, which resulted in joint revenue of nearly $1.75 billion.

Moreover, marijuana taxes, license, and fee revenue amounted to $300 million in the same year.

Meantime, Colorado dispensaries saw marijuana sales grown substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting an increase of 57%.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Analyst Explains Why He's Bearish On Tilray And Aurora Cannabis, Recommends MSOs
Curaleaf Expands Select Brand Presence In 4 States
Virtual Cannabis Event Featuring CJ Wallace And Kim Rivers To Call Out Systemic Racism
The Week In Cannabis: Mixed Stock Performance Driven By Mixed Bag Of News
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis gummies cannabis industry cannabis sales Weed gummiesCannabis M&A News

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.06
0.3134
+ 2.46%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.10
0.12
+ 2.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.29
0.09
+ 0.88%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$315.84
1.24
+ 0.39%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all