New Cannabis Products: Kief, Chewing Gum And Sleep Capsules

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new products launched recently.

Float’s Kief

Parallel, a multi-state cannabis operator, announced that its brand Float has added Kief to its product portfolio. The product is available now at all 39 Surterra Wellness locations across Florida. Float Kief is collected during trimming operations by separating the trichomes from the rest of the cannabis flower. Kief contains a higher concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a more potent option than traditional marijuana flower. Strains include Soar (Sativa), Drift (Indica) and Hover (Hybrid) as well as a Hybrid blend. The product is sold in 1g units, priced at $30.

"We are thrilled to introduce Float Kief as yet another new product option for Florida's medical cannabis patients as we continue to add more diverse product offerings to our shelves," said Elizabeth Conway, president of Florida for Parallel. "Float Kief has a higher concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes and offers a more potent option than our traditional marijuana flower. As of today, Float Kief is being sold at all 39 Surterra Wellness dispensary locations across Florida and can be ordered ahead online."

YOOFORIC’s Chewing Gum

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA)’s YOOFORIC brand is launching hemp oil-infused chewing gum.

“CanaFarma is committed to leading the charge with ground-breaking, unique hemp oil delivery methods that provide the highest bioavailability levels possible. This is why we’ve decided to expand our innovative functional confectionary chewing gum brand, YOOFORIC, to include a total of six unique formulas by August 2020," said Frank Barone, Chief Operating Officer of CanaFarma.

The first three new gum formulas that will launch are YOOFORIC GO for energy, YOOFORIC PRO for concentrated mental focus, and YOOFORIC After PARTY for recovery.

"We expect them to be the perfect complement to the already popular original, YOOFORIC, and we’re thrilled to provide our consumers with a broader innovative selection to meet their needs," Barone added.

Elixinol’s Sleep Capsules

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTC: ELLXF) released a CBD product that supports healthy sleep patterns. Its Good Night CBD capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp extract combined with a low dose of melatonin, which has been shown to promote healthy sleep cycles. Each capsule contains 15 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin. The 60-count bottle contains 900mg of CBD and has a suggested retail price of $54.99.

“We created a low-dose melatonin plus CBD combination so our customers can dial in their right serving size,” said Tom Siciliano, Elixinol CEO for the Americas. “Research suggests that taking more than 5 milligrams of melatonin for the average person will likely result in grogginess and potential even sleeplessness. Our Good Night capsules have 2 milligrams of melatonin, allowing for more flexibility on the serving amount when first trying the product.”

Images courtesy of the respective companies.