Aegis Brands Opens Hemisphere In Toronto, More Stores Expected In Months To Come

Aegis Brands' chain of recreational cannabis dispensaries, Hemisphere Cannabis Co., is launching its first retail location in midtown Toronto.

The store is located at 1703 Avenue Road in a space that previously hosted a Second Cup café.

Aegis Brands CEO Steven Pelton praised Hemisphere's store opening, adding they "created Aegis with the vision of building a portfolio of amazing brands" by utilizing" expertise that we've developed over 40 years in the Canadian retail and foodservice industry."

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company, formerly known as The Second Cup Ltd., entered the cannabis market last year when it changed its name as a part of its overall plan to branch out beyond coffee shops.

"It's no secret that we've been exploring opportunities within the cannabis space since early in 2018," continued Pelton, highlighting they've "created an environment that's entirely focused on matching customers with the right product for their desired experience."

In January, shortly after announcing its new operating structure and strategy, Aegis Brands purchased the Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee for $9.5 million.

The company also said it's open to acquisitions in the foodservice, coffee and cannabis sectors.

"Given our unparalleled access to top tier real estate assets across the country, and the incredible shared services that Hemisphere will be able to tap into as part of the Aegis network, we truly believe the potential for this brand is limitless," added Pelton.

According to a Friday press release, the company intends to expand its presence in Ontario by launching six additional stores in Toronto, Ajax, Ottawa, and Orleans in the months to come.

