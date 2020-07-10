Market Overview

4Front Ventures Clears Way To Seek Adult-Use Licensure
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 9:58am   Comments
4Front Ventures Clears Way To Seek Adult-Use Licensure

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) has resolved all legacy regulatory issues concerning its Georgetown, Massachusetts-based Mission facility, which it acquired last year.

According to a Thursday press release, the cannabis facility operator has come to an agreement with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, and it is on its way to opening for adult-use customers.

The state's cannabis regulators authorized a settlement offer of $350,000 with Healthy Pharms, which is part of 4Front and rebranded as Mission, over the use of unpermitted pesticides during the cannabis cultivation process.

"Once the Company understood the violations, we worked quickly to correct them and have implemented procedures to prevent them from happening again," said the 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher in a prepared statement.

He further emphasized that "patients were protected and no one was harmed."

Gontmakher thanked the CCC for being diligent, highlighting they "have a common goal of putting the health and safety of Massachusetts patients first."

4Front wasn't the only company the CCC leveled a fine against.

At its Thursday meeting, cannabis regulators ordered Garden Remedies to pay $200 000 to settle pesticide violations.

Recently, 4Front reported its sales spiked 786% year-over-year, reaching $63.5 million.

Gontmakher praised the last year's success, saying it "was a transformative year" for the company.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

 

