Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2020
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 5:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed up 18.74% at $5.45
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 13.89% at $0.10
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares closed up 11.93% at $0.61
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares closed up 10.64% at $0.12
  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 8.31% at $0.33
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed up 5.84% at $2.30
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed up 5.78% at $0.73
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 3.66% at $12.99

Losers

  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed down 15.96% at $0.13
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed down 12.02% at $1.61
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares closed down 10.18% at $0.06
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed down 10% at $0.36
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares closed down 8.83% at $0.086
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 8.11% at $0.19
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 7.62% at $4.97
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 6.24% at $0.77

 

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

