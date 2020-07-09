Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2020
Gainers
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed up 18.74% at $5.45
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 13.89% at $0.10
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares closed up 11.93% at $0.61
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares closed up 10.64% at $0.12
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 8.31% at $0.33
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed up 5.84% at $2.30
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed up 5.78% at $0.73
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 3.66% at $12.99
Losers
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed down 15.96% at $0.13
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed down 12.02% at $1.61
- Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares closed down 10.18% at $0.06
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed down 10% at $0.36
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares closed down 8.83% at $0.086
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 8.11% at $0.19
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 7.62% at $4.97
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 6.24% at $0.77
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
