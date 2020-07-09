Sara Gullickson Launches New Cannabis Consulting Firm

Cannabis entrepreneur Sara Gullickson has launched The Cannabis Business Advisors, or CB Advisors.

This multi-faceted consulting firm provides strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.

Gullickson, who was named one of the 20 Women Set to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, will serve as CEO of the company.

Over the past decade, Gullickson has advised cannabis license holders, policy makers and stakeholders in 24 states and five countries.

"CB Advisors serves both privately held and publicly traded entities with licensing application, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, and a full spectrum of business development services," Gullickson told Benzinga. "Our first custom business package is designed for Arizona operators to ensure the compliant implementation of new testing standards under SB-1494, which goes into effect in November."

Courtesy photo