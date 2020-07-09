Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sara Gullickson Launches New Cannabis Consulting Firm
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2020 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Sara Gullickson Launches New Cannabis Consulting Firm

Cannabis entrepreneur Sara Gullickson has launched The Cannabis Business Advisors, or CB Advisors.

This multi-faceted consulting firm provides strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.

Gullickson, who was named one of the 20 Women Set to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, will serve as CEO of the company.

Over the past decade, Gullickson has advised cannabis license holders, policy makers and stakeholders in 24 states and five countries.

"CB Advisors serves both privately held and publicly traded entities with licensing application, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, and a full spectrum of business development services," Gullickson told Benzinga. "Our first custom business package is designed for Arizona operators to ensure the compliant implementation of new testing standards under SB-1494, which goes into effect in November."

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Sara GullicksonCannabis News Movers & Shakers Markets General

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.76
-0.27
- 2.07%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.20
-0.15
- 1.45%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.99
-0.0383
- 0.76%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.11
-2.05
- 0.65%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all