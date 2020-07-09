Market Overview

Vonetize Appoints Former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Haim Ramon As Chairman
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2020 12:24pm   Comments
Vonetize (TLV: VNTZ) has appointed Haim Ramon Chairman of the Board.
Ramon has held several leadership positions in Israel, including Minister of Health, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of Justice, and Vice Prime Minister.

In his new role at Vonetize, he will lead the company’s strategic plans.

The company said it is currently raising capital to acquire recreational and medical cannabis operations in the U.S., focusing on states where cannabis is entirely legal.

“The global cannabis industry is developing rapidly around the world, while Israeli companies lag behind, not seizing global market share," Ramon told Benzinga. "The focus of the local cannabis industry needs to be on broader markets outside of Israel, and especially in the US, which I expect that in a relatively short period of time will have to legalize cannabis at the federal level, due to the growing support among the people."

Photo: Itzike / CC BY-SA

Posted-In: Haim Ramon VonetizeCannabis Government News Movers & Shakers Markets General

