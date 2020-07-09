Sweet Flower Launches Fourth Los Angeles Store

California cannabis retail chain Sweet Flower has cut the ribbon on its newest retail location in Los Angeles.

The store, located at 1413 Westwood Boulevard, is opened on July 3.

It's Sweet Flower's fourth store in the city, including stores in Downtown L.A. Arts District, Studio City, and on Melrose Place.

"We are building the best-in-class retail and delivery experience in the largest legal market in the world, and we could not be more excited to launch our latest Los Angeles location, Sweet Flower Westwood," said the company's CEO and founder Tim Dodd in a prepared statement.

Westwood store is "another step in our "locked-in" organic expansion," emphasized Dodd.

The Westwood store is also expanding its delivery platform.

"Customers love the showrooming experience in our stores coupled with the convenience of our delivery service," Dodd added.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the company introduced five new curated kits curated by Michelle Mendoza. They include Sleep, Calm, Fun and Relief. There's also the "Give Back" kit, which is aimed to support the fight against racial injustice.

Courtesy photo by Annie Meisel