Vanguard Scientific Inks Deal For THC Removal Technology

Vanguard Scientific Systems has inked a deal with REM Technologies to become the preferred reseller of its harmonic distillation remediation technology.

Dubbed the D970L system, it assists hemp extractors in conducting effective remediation — or removal — of THC from oils.

Hemp extractors now have the capacity to process from 40 to 70 liters of winterized oil per day.

Vanguard Scientific, in turn, has paired its potency testing equipment and SOPs with the REM Technologies remediation platform, which effectively ensures that hemp extractors are fully compliant and know exactly when their oils have reached the targeted THC levels.

“Until now THC remediation has been extremely costly, but this technology uses far less energy consumption and no volatile chemicals or recurring consumable costs, making it legally compliant for inter-state and international export," said Vanguard Scientific CEO Matthew Anderson. "This really is game changing for hemp extractors who are very sensitive to pricing as the global market stabilizes itself in the coming years."

