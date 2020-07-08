Body and Mind To Manufacture And Distribute Shoogies Sweeteners In California

Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) confirmed Wednesday it had inked a licensing deal with Sense Distribution, which does business as Shoogies, to control the production of its THC infused all-natural sweeteners.

The Vancouver-based company, which recently held grand opening celebrations at its San Diego and West Memphis, Arkansas, retail locations, also agreed to distribute Shoogies' products across California.

"We are proud to be selected by Sense for a new licensing agreement as we continue to expand our manufacturing and distribution operations as a debt-free multistate operator," said CEO of Body and Mind, Michael Mills, in a prepared statement.

Shoogies sweeteners target a growing segment of the market that allows customers a cannabis alternative when it comes to the "way you cocktail, bake, eat and drink," Mills explained.

Shoogies CEO and founder Latham Woodward said they "recognized Body and Mind for their shared culture of quality and deep cannabis experience," adding they are looking forward to a "long-term relationship with" BaM.

In addition, BaM said it has withdrawn an aggregate of some 2,27 million options and has issued a total of 580,000 new options to its consultant, including 350,000 stock options at CAD$0.88 per share, 150,000 stock options at CAD$0.61 per share, and 80,000 stock options at CAD$0.57 per share.

Courtesy photo