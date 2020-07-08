Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Body and Mind To Manufacture And Distribute Shoogies Sweeteners In California
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Body and Mind To Manufacture And Distribute Shoogies Sweeteners In California

Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJconfirmed Wednesday it had inked a licensing deal with Sense Distribution, which does business as Shoogies, to control the production of its THC infused all-natural sweeteners.

The Vancouver-based company, which recently held grand opening celebrations at its San Diego and West Memphis, Arkansas, retail locations, also agreed to distribute Shoogies' products across California.

"We are proud to be selected by Sense for a new licensing agreement as we continue to expand our manufacturing and distribution operations as a debt-free multistate operator," said CEO of Body and Mind, Michael Mills, in a prepared statement.

Shoogies sweeteners target a growing segment of the market that allows customers a cannabis alternative when it comes to the "way you cocktail, bake, eat and drink," Mills explained.

Shoogies CEO and founder Latham Woodward said they "recognized Body and Mind for their shared culture of quality and deep cannabis experience," adding they are looking forward to a "long-term relationship with" BaM.

In addition, BaM said it has withdrawn an aggregate of some 2,27 million options and has issued a total of 580,000 new options to its consultant, including 350,000 stock options at CAD$0.88 per share, 150,000 stock options at CAD$0.61 per share, and 80,000 stock options at CAD$0.57 per share.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMMJ)

Body and Mind, Trulieve Are Celebrating New Store Openings
The Week In Cannabis: Mixed Stock Performance Driven By Mixed Bag Of News
Exclusive: Body And Mind Inks Licensing Deal With Women-Owned CBD Company Her Highness
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 12, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 4, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: body and mind cannabis industry cannabis sales shoogiesCannabis News Retail Sales

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.05
-0.0385
- 0.76%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.99
-0.0443
- 0.34%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.32
-0.035
- 0.34%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.61
0.84
+ 0.27%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all