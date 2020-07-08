Israel-based Together Pharma Snags Permit To Import Cannabis From Uganda

Cannabis company Together Pharma (TASE: TGTR) has received a permit to import an additional 600 kilograms of GACP medical cannabis from an Uganda farm.

The imported produce is to be processed in a GMP-certified production facility in Israel.

This follows the company’s previous shipment from a Uganda farm, comprising 250 kilograms, which was also processed at Together's GMP facility in Israel.

Products from the first shipment are currently being marketed to pharmacies in Israel, following Together Pharma’s signing of an exclusivity agreement with a pharmacy in Tel Aviv for distribution of the products, and with another 12 pharmacies dispersed across the country.

“The operations of our farms in Uganda and Israel allows us to ensure regular supply of significant volume to the market in Israel, while also supporting our expansion of the local market share,” said Nir Sosinsky, a founding partner and managing director at Together Pharma.

Together is chaired by the former commissioner of the Israeli police, Yochanan Danino.

“After signing a $9.7 million agreement recently, to sell medical cannabis products to a European country, we are working on similar agreements as part of our global expansion, while at the same time completing the construction of a processing plant intended for the processing of future larger quantities, from both Uganda and from Israel," Sosinsky said.

