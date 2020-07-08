Berner Teams Up With Rick Ross To Launch Collins Ave Cannabis Brand

Cookies, the cannabis brand launched by rap artist Berner, has teamed up with music legend Rick Ross to introduce the strain Collins Ave.

The news, announced on the heels of Cookies' debut in Europe, highlights three new strains: Collins Ave (an Indica variety), Pink Rozay (a Hybrid variety), and Lemon Pepper (Sativa variety).

The strains are available in Cookies' dispensaries in California — Maywood, Merced, Modesto, Oakland and San Francisco — as well as in Detroit.

In addition, Collins Ave could be found via Cookies' partners in Illinois (Illinois Supply and Provisions), Oregon (Pistil Point, Slang Worldwide), Michigan (Gage Cannabis), and Washington (Hash Agency).

Cookies intends to expand its footprint by launching additional retail locations at One Log and La Mesa as well as Lemonnade dispensary in Portland.

"When it comes to branding and building something long term, Ross gets it," said Berner, whose real name is Gilbert Milam Jr.

Berner praised Ross' work ethic, citing how they "both have spread our wings outside of the music business."

He further revealed in a Wednesday press release that two of them go way back, adding that "everything fell right into place and we are both looking to kill it.

Ross said he is "honored to be in partnership with Berner and Cookies" and intends to" bring a superior quality product to the masses."

Courtesy photo