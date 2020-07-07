Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 7, 2020
Gainers
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 37.47% at $0.49
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 16.09% at $10.10
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares closed up 10% at $0.22
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed up 10% at $0.04
- Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares closed up 8.14% at $0.06
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 5.38% at $0.15
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed up 3.07% at $138.52
Losers
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares closed down 13.39% at $4.85
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed down 7.01% at $0.11
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.21
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed down 4.9% at $64.44
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed down 4.89% at $91.74
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cannabis Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets