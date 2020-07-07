Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 7, 2020
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 5:14pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 7, 2020

Gainers

  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 37.47% at $0.49
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 16.09% at $10.10
  • Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares closed up 10% at $0.22
  • Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed up 10% at $0.04
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares closed up 8.14% at $0.06
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 5.38% at $0.15
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed up 3.07% at $138.52

Losers

  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares closed down 13.39% at $4.85
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed down 7.01% at $0.11
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.21
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed down 4.9% at $64.44
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed down 4.89% at $91.74

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

