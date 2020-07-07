Zen Leaf Increases Presence In Maryland With Towson Dispensary

National dispensary brand Zen Leaf has launched another medical cannabis retail location in Maryland.

Located at 101 E Chesapeake Avenue in Towson, the dispensary is Zen Leaf’s fourth location in the state. The company's other stores are located in Germantown, Jessup and Waldorf.

The dispensary teams in all three locations “have remained steadfast in their commitment to helping Maryland’s growing patient population,” said Anthony Marsico, Zen Leaf’s Executive Vice President in a prepared statement.

He further explained that Maryland is “a priority” market for them.

“We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and dedicated team in Maryland,” continued Marsico.

Zen Leaf has been expanding its footprint since launching its first retail location in Las Vegas in 2016.

In April, the company confirmed that its Buchanan, Michigan-based dispensary had commenced the adult-use marijuana sales.

Last month, Zen Leaf debuted in New Jersey with a dispensary in Elizabeth.

The company intends to expand its presence in Massachusetts adult-use market in the months to come, with two new dispensaries.

Courtesy photo