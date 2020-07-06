Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of June 29th – July 5th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Researchers Think This Unique Strain of Cannabis May Prevent COVID-19

Could a Special Strain of Cannabis Actually Help in the Fight Against COVID-19?

Two Canadian researchers believe this particular strain could act as a COVID blocker by preventing the virus from spreading after it enters the body and may even be able to stop it from entering a person’s system in the first place.

9. Patents for Psychedelics: “We Have the Potential to All Be Winners if We Do This Right”

In the Model of Startups Looking to Grow, Those Discoveries, That Intellectual Property, Can Make or Break a Company

Depending on your philosophical outlook about what the Psychedelics industry is supposed to do, a patent could be critical to making a business profitable—or it could become a roadblock to true success for everyone.

8. This U.S. Cannabis Stock Appears to Be Way Undervalued and May Actually Benefit From a Second Wave of the Pandemic

The Pandemic First Hit the U.S. Earlier This Year Forcing Most of the Country Into Lockdown and Soon After, the Cannabis Industry Was Deemed as an Essential Business

With that in mind, investors should be paying close attention to U.S. Weed Stocks and in particular, one newly public company, which, based on projected Earnings, appears to be way undervalued compared to its peers.

7. The Endocannabinoid System: How Cannabis Interacts With the Body

The Endocannabinoid System: What it is and How it Works

Among the functions regulated by the endocannabinoid system (ECS) are memory, appetite, temperature, the immune system, sleep, pain, and the female reproductive system. By regulating these functions, the ECS is believed to help maintain balance, or homeostasis, in the body.

6. Health Canada: ‘Any Celebrity Affiliation with Cannabis Has Potential to be Non-Compliant’

The Warning Comes as Some Major Canadian Producers Continue Offering Brands Affiliated to Varying Degrees with Celebrities or Popular Fictional Characters

Any celebrity affiliation with a cannabis product, including promotions and marketing, has the potential to be noncompliant with federal law, according to Canada’s cannabis regulator.

5. Field Trip Psychedelics Launches Therapeutic Program For Vets, First Responders

Field Trip Psychedelics Has Launched a New Mental Wellness Program Focused on Serving “Frontliners”

The program, dubbed Field Trip Basecamp, will offer a personalized, behavior-focused approach. What this does is utilize the dissociative psychedelic ketamine, which the company says allows front liners to reconnect with their families, rediscover their sense of purpose and reengage with life on their terms.

4. As Signature Deadlines Approach, Here’s Where Marijuana And Drug Policy Reform Campaigns Stand

Several Drug Policy Reform Campaigns Are in the Final Stretch as Deadlines to Submit Signatures for Proposed Ballot Initiatives Loom This Week and Next

While the coronavirus pandemic dealt serious blows to marijuana, Psychedelics and other drug reform groups in jurisdictions across the country, forcing some to end their campaigns, activists in Arizona, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington, D.C. are still in the game, with some running against the clock to turn in enough valid signatures to qualify and others now waiting for officials to validate petitions they’ve already submitted.

3. Virginia Lawmakers Announce Plans To Legalize Marijuana, One Day After Decriminalization Takes Effect

A Group of Democratic Legislators on Announced Plans to Introduce a Bill to Legalize and Regulate a Commercial Cannabis Market in the State

Only a day after a new marijuana decriminalization law took effect in Virginia, top state lawmakers are announcing that they’re already looking ahead to full legalization.

2. How Psychedelics Can Save Us From the Pandemic Blues

Can Psychedelics Help People Cope?

The pandemic is causing a spike in mental health problems, which is probably no surprise to any of you by now. Isolation, boredom, and fear all create a perfect recipe for folks to go all The Shining.

1. Cannabis Sector Can Boost Economy Post-Pandemic, Canadian Chamber Says

The National Cannabis Working Group – an Offshoot of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – Has Formed Two Councils to Address Headwinds and Opportunities

Canada’s cannabis industry can help create jobs in the post-pandemic economic recovery, the nation’s largest business association says, despite challenges recently faced by some domestic producers.

Photo by Next Green Wave on Unsplash