MPXI's Spartan Wellness Partners With Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart

MPX International Corp. (CSE: MPXI) has teamed up with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to enhance clinical services for Shopper Drug Mart’s patients.

According to a Monday press release, MPX's subsidiary — Spartan Wellness Corporation — has struck a services agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. on July 1.

Under the deal, Spartan agreed to employ its network of volunteers and professionals in providing Shopper’s patients with knowledge about cannabis. They will also be prescribing cannabinoid-based medicines.

Spartan founder and CEO Riad Byne emphasized Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is “rapidly becoming an industry leader in our field,” adding they are “delighted to join forces” with the Canadian licensor of full-service retail drug stores.

“We have been developing and refining our virtual medical clinical services for over 3 years with these efficiencies becoming particularly critical during the present COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Byne.

MPX highlighted its subsidiary has grown from a company providing veterans and first responders with a medical cannabis alternative of a harm reduction medicine to an enterprise supporting patients across Canada.

W. Scott Boyes, MPXI’s president, and CEO said they are pleased they initiated the partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart.

“The medical cannabis industry continues to quickly evolve in Canada, and we feel it is important to surround ourselves with industry leaders,” Boyes added.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers’ Recent Moves

Meanwhile, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers has been spreading its footprint within cannabis space by inking agreements with several companies earlier this year.

In January, it opted to distribute Avicanna Inc.’s (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) Rho Phyto medical cannabis and Pura Earth CBD derma-cosmetic product lines within Canada.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers also entered into several supply deals, including agreements with Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC: RDDTF) and Auxly’s (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) Dosecann LD Inc.

Courtesy photo