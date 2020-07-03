New Cannabis Product Provides Voter Registration For US Election Via QR Code

Cannabis media brand Higher Ground and cannabis producer Saints Joints are launching The Ballot Box this weekend.

This is a box of cannabis pre-rolls that allows people to register to vote through a code in the package.

“I was shocked to learn that over 100 million citizens didn't vote in the last Presidential election," said Higher Ground Editor-in-Chief Michael A. Stusser. “With the Ballot Box, we’re using cannabis as an entry point to spark engagement, and register new voters.”

In addition to five joints, each Ballot Box contains a QR code that immediately links individuals to HeadCount, allowing them to register to vote, and find non-partisan information about voting and elections.

“We see ourselves as leaders not only in the arena of legal cannabis, but as members of the mainstream community,” said Lawrence Perrigo, founder of Saints. “The collaboration with Higher Ground is our latest joint effort to raise awareness, and show how cannabis brands - and consumers - are doing more than getting high. We’re also highly engaged in the democratic process.”

The Saints Joints/Higher Ground Ballot Boxes will launch on July 4th, and be available in California, Washington and Oklahoma.

Racial disparities in cannabis are also reflected in the current Black Lives Matter movement.

“When we dreamed up this project, we never envisioned the incredible Black Lives Matter movement we are seeing,” Perrigo noted. “But as with so many issues, people of color are more negatively affected by the War on Drugs. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for possession - even though whites and blacks use cannabis at the similar rates. People voting to make policy change in these areas is more important that ever.”

