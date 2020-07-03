Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Cannabis Product Provides Voter Registration For US Election Via QR Code
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
New Cannabis Product Provides Voter Registration For US Election Via QR Code

Cannabis media brand Higher Ground and cannabis producer Saints Joints are launching The Ballot Box this weekend.

This is a box of cannabis pre-rolls that allows people to register to vote through a code in the package.

“I was shocked to learn that over 100 million citizens didn't vote in the last Presidential election," said Higher Ground Editor-in-Chief Michael A. Stusser. “With the Ballot Box, we’re using cannabis as an entry point to spark engagement, and register new voters.”

In addition to five joints, each Ballot Box contains a QR code that immediately links individuals to HeadCount, allowing them to register to vote, and find non-partisan information about voting and elections.

“We see ourselves as leaders not only in the arena of legal cannabis, but as members of the mainstream community,” said Lawrence Perrigo, founder of Saints. “The collaboration with Higher Ground is our latest joint effort to raise awareness, and show how cannabis brands - and consumers - are doing more than getting high. We’re also highly engaged in the democratic process.”

The Saints Joints/Higher Ground Ballot Boxes will launch on July 4th, and be available in California, Washington and Oklahoma.

Racial disparities in cannabis are also reflected in the current Black Lives Matter movement.

“When we dreamed up this project, we never envisioned the incredible Black Lives Matter movement we are seeing,” Perrigo noted. “But as with so many issues, people of color are more negatively affected by the War on Drugs. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for possession - even though whites and blacks use cannabis at the similar rates. People voting to make policy change in these areas is more important that ever.”

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Higher GroundCannabis Government News Politics Small Business Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.04
0.1712
+ 3.52%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.25
-0.1437
- 1.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.87
-0.09
- 0.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.19
1.62
+ 0.52%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all