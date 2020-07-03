Rachael Rapinoe's Mendi Launches Full Spectrum CBD Line

Mendi, the athlete-focused CBD company co-founded by soccer star Rachael Rapinoe, has launched a full-spectrum product line consisting of creams, gummies and AM/PM tinctures.

The new line was created to serve cannabis users seeking for recovery and wellness products.

Being that full-spectrum CBD contains all compounds that naturally occurr in the plant, the benefits of Mendi full spectrum products range from promoting stress reduction to assisting with digestion.

“We came to market with our Base Line (THC free) so our network of pro athletes could be in the fold from the very beginning," Mendi CEO Rapinoe said. "The Base Line is safe for athletes who need to be WADA/IOC compliant."

Nonetheless, the new product line is even more exciting.

“Nothing beats full plant power," she added. "The combination of over a hundred different cannabinoids, terpenes and other whole plant elements truly make these blends unbeatable. For anyone not under a testing policy, we highly recommend incorporating our Core Line into your recovery regimen.”

The Proucts

Mendi’s cream, with scented floral notes and cherrywood undertones, is fast acting and provides relief for up to three hours.

The AM/PM full-spectrum tinctures are a unique blend of natural botanical herbs and CBD. The dynamic tincture duo helps reduce inflammation, aids sleep and promotes healthy digestion. Due to the tinctures containing a high dosage of CBD, the flavorful combo is a great natural healing supplement.

The vegan, organic full-spectrum gummies have 25 milligrams of CBD each.

Rapinoe co-founded Mendi with Kendra Freeman. Megan Rapinoe, Rachael's sister and captain of the American soccer team OL Reign, advises the company.

Courtesy images.