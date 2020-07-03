Cannabiz Connection, Sensi Media Group Partner To Roll Out Networking Community In Florida And Pennsylvania

Humans have been networking for centuries. The Ancient Greeks gathered to connect and build business relationships and British upper-class men in the 18th century set up private social clubs to share ideas and information. Nowadays, cannabis business owners need to network online.

Seeking to facilitate this endeavor CannaBIZ Connection and Sensi Media Group announced a partnership to launch Sensi Connects, a directory and lead referral network for cannabis startups, consultants and existing companies. The merger expands CannaBiz Connection, the Michigan-based cannabis business platform Jamie Cooper founded in 2017, to the Florida and Pennsylvania cannabis communities. Sensi Connects intends to build communities around cannabis and cannabis businesses nationally.

Cooper and Sensi Media expect Sensi Connects to facilitate relationships through networking that turn into a lucrative career and business opportunities.

“I am reminded that the old adage, ‘it’s not what you know, it’s who you know’ holds true in this industry,” said Jamie Cooper, Sensi Connects’ Managing Partner. “Partnering with Sensi Media is a natural next step for us, as the demand in the industry to meet the right contacts at the right time has increased. Moving forward as Sensi Connects makes it possible to help more people grow and build successful cannabis careers.”

“Jamie has proven that a hybrid model of online networking and in-person events creates trust and strengthens community, and that is exactly what people need in order to solve their business challenges,” said Ron Kolb, Founder of Sensi Magazine. “Our partnership and the creation of Sensi Connects integrates the publication, the platform and events to bring the industry and its supporters together.”

Sensi Connects told Benzinga they will host virtual speed networking events in all of its markets each week moving forward, giving business professionals the opportunity to converse and be a part of a growing referral network nationwide. The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Photo of Jamie Cooper, courtesy of the company.