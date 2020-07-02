Endexx Launches Phyto-Drops CBD For Pets

Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) has expanded its pet products portfolio by launching Phyto-Drops CBD.

Drops come in 30ml and 10ml formats and are available on CBD Unlimited's e-commerce website.

CBD Unlimited is Endexx's operation division, which manufactures all-natural CBD products, including oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products.

The company's CEO and Chairman Todd Davis emphasized that drops contain no sugar and are flavored with natural oils.

"We are thrilled to bring this product to market as our pet division continues to lead product demand," said Davis in a Thursday press release. "We continue to remain focused on consumer-centered innovation and this product launch is a reflection of our commitment to our customers."

Due to the current health crisis, the product line will initially be available online, disclosed Davis.

Meanwhile, CBD products have been pawing their way into the pet sector throughout the year.

According to the report from Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) and Headset, Hemp-based CBD pet products will account for 3-5% of all hemp CBD sales, with conversion rates of 37%.

Nielsen's vice president of strategic initiatives, Maria Lange, confirmed that "hemp-CBD is exploding in the pet space."

Recently, Mary's Brands launched its Mary's Tails CBD pet line of six CBD products for both cats and dogs to 122 PetSmart stores across Colorado, Indiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Around the same time, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) introduced its subsidiary intended to manufacture CBD blend in the form of pet supplements and chews.

In addition, earlier this year, Puration Inc. (OTC: PURA) acquired a CBD pet products operation,

