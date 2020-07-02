Field Trip Psychedelics Launches Therapeutic Program For Vets, First Responders

Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. has launched a new mental wellness program focused on serving “frontliners.”

These are individuals suffering from debilitating mental health issues as a result of high-pressure occupations. Think of combat veterans, first responders, and emergency room healthcare workers.

The program, dubbed Field Trip Basecamp, will offer a personalized, behavior-focused approach. What this does is utilize the dissociative psychedelic ketamine, which the company says allows frontliners to reconnect with their families, rediscover their sense of purpose and reengage with life on their terms.

At launch, Field Trip Basecamp will be available at the company’s clinic located in Toronto.

Later this summer, it will be available in clinics opening in New York and Los Angeles.

The program was developed because veterans and first-responders experience disproportionately high levels of trauma and stressor-related mental health conditions, Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman of Field Trip Psychedelics, explained. These include PTSD, depression, anxiety and substance abuse and dependency.

"We believe psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy can be the solution to reconnect frontliners with themselves,” Levy said. “Field Trip Basecamp will be led by two former Navy SEALs who have seen the effects that mental trauma can have on an individual and how existing pharmaceuticals like SSRI’s have failed them. Our treatment protocol is far more integrated, leveraging the psychedelic and neuroplasticity-enhancing effects of ketamine with custom-developed psychotherapy protocols developed by the Field Trip medical team to provide a new lease on life to those who have suffered due to the stress of their high-intensity jobs.”

