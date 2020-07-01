Cannabis Industry Leaders Discuss Innovation, Emerging Trends

Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, announced it will be holding its Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a period of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the cannabis industry, on July 2, 2020, online.

The event will highlight the latest news and business trends, as well as recognize leaders helping create positive and diverse change in the industry. Guests will include Gaynell Rogers from Treehouse Global Ventures, as well as Joshua Thomas and Mohit Shah of ISIAH International.

What To Expect?

At the May 9, 2020 Cannabis Hour, former NBA star Al Harrington, founder of cannabis company Viola, lead listeners into a deep discussion regarding California's social equity program designed to assist entrepreneurs in the industry.

"Social equity here has been a complete disaster," the founder said. "Over two years now, they have been saying they're going to start issuing licenses and they still haven't done it -- it's really a disaster."

For the remainder of the event, Harrington discussed funding, cannabis opportunities for minority communities, as well as his story of leadership within the industry.

What To Do?

To participate in the recognition of emerging trends and the next wave of cannabis innovation, please click here to learn more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, and MarketWatch.

Photo by Aphiwat Chuangchoem from Pexels.