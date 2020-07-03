Study: Very Low Doses Of THC Can Help Treat Pain

Israeli researchers have conducted clinical trials seeking to demonstrate that pain can be effectively relieved using targeted micro-doses of THC.

The study suggests that using a Selective-Dose Inhaler three to four times per day can relieve pain with a dose of just 500 micrograms of THC, one of the main chemical compounds found in cannabis.

Tel Aviv-based Syqe Medical produces the Selective-Dose Inhaler.

The study concluded that using the inhaler delivers significantly low and precise doses of THC, allowing the administration of inhaled cannabis-based medicines according to high pharmaceutical standards.

This can produce safe and effective analgesia in patients with chronic pain, researchers reported.

The placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-dose study was conducted at Rambam Hospital in Haifa and led by Prof. Elon Eisenberg, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The findings were published in the European Journal of Pain.

“We were very surprised to see that a modest 500 microgram increment in the dose almost doubled the psychoactive effect," said Syqe CEO Perry Davidson.