Study: Very Low Doses Of THC Can Help Treat Pain
Israeli researchers have conducted clinical trials seeking to demonstrate that pain can be effectively relieved using targeted micro-doses of THC.
The study suggests that using a Selective-Dose Inhaler three to four times per day can relieve pain with a dose of just 500 micrograms of THC, one of the main chemical compounds found in cannabis.
Tel Aviv-based Syqe Medical produces the Selective-Dose Inhaler.
The study concluded that using the inhaler delivers significantly low and precise doses of THC, allowing the administration of inhaled cannabis-based medicines according to high pharmaceutical standards.
This can produce safe and effective analgesia in patients with chronic pain, researchers reported.
The placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-dose study was conducted at Rambam Hospital in Haifa and led by Prof. Elon Eisenberg, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The findings were published in the European Journal of Pain.
“We were very surprised to see that a modest 500 microgram increment in the dose almost doubled the psychoactive effect," said Syqe CEO Perry Davidson.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Health Care Small Business Markets General Best of Benzinga