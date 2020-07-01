3 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need To Pay Attention To CBN, The Next Emerging Cannabinoid

By Guillaume Plante, co-Founder and chief operating officer at Somnus.

By now, you’re familiar with CBD (cannabidiol). And perhaps you’ve even explored some CBD-infused products. From topicals and tinctures to CBD hand sanitizer and toilet paper, it may feel like there’s a million different products available today. That’s because the CBD industry experienced a 706% growth in 2019. In fact, industry growth projections by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research are suggesting CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024.

A massive growth in an industry, can also bring a great amount of confusion, especially for entrepreneurs interested in the “green rush”. It’s clear that the CBD industry is thriving, but once it hits a plateau, what’s next? Cannabinol, or CBN. 2020 is quickly becoming the year of pivoting business strategies and there’s no better time than the present to shine the spotlight on the next emerging cannabinoid: CBN.

What is CBN?

Like CBD, CBN is a cannabinoid and derives from the breakdown of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) molecules. Although THC and CBD take center stage most of the time, CBN is now emerging from the background. It occurs naturally in the plant as it ages. Simply put, when heated or exposed to oxygen, THC converts to CBN.

Through Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) extraction processes, CBN can also be extracted from THC. Research continues to identify whether or not CBN is non-psychoactive or if it has a very mild psychoactive effect. A study by Steep Hill labs suggests that CBN could be the most sedative of all cannabinoids. It can potentially help individuals suffering from insomnia and anxiety.

Three reasons why entrepreneurs should pay attention to CBN

1. Why CBN instead of CBD?

Besides the oversaturated CBD market, CBN shows an emerging marketplace opportunity. An opportunity to develop a THC by-product that has the potential health benefits of a better night's sleep. Imagine helping over 50 million U.S. adults suffering from a sleep disorder. As we’ve seen with CBD’s popularity, it’s only a matter of time before a celebrity or professional athlete will jump on the opportunity.

2. Consumer benefits can be business opportunities

It’s important to note that cannabinoid research is lacking. However, some research shows that the benefits of CBN can positively impact overall human health and wellness with the potential to help relieve symptoms including insomnia. Early research indicates that combining CBN and THC intensifies lethargic behavior. However CBN alone produces trace amounts of psychoactive impact, and provides similar benefits of pharmaceutical sleep medications without the side effects, allowing a deeper natural sleep. Better sleep promotes the body's ability to naturally reduce inflammation, is a function of a healthy immune system, and allows the body to recover from injuries.

Additionally, researchers found that CBN increases the appetite, giving individuals who want to avoid THC’s psychoactive effects another option, which is unlike CBD’s effect that works as an appetite suppressant.

As research continues on CBN’s benefits, we’ll have a better idea of the promising relief that this cannabinoid has to offer including pain relief, alleviating inflammation, killing bacterial infections, and supporting bone regeneration, among others.

3. The future of CBN

Unlike CBD and THC, CBN’s therapeutic potential as a non-invasive sedative to treat sleeping disorders could disrupt the pharmaceutical industry while helping millions of Americans that suffer from sleepless nights. CBN concentrated products are beginning to make a footprint in our current marketplace and although growth projections are still pending, it’s impact on the health and wellness industry could be massive. Will you see CBN-infused toilet paper or hand sanitizer, probably not. CBN can be found in products like tinctures, gummies and gel caps and will most likely be arriving in grocery aisles across the country.

As THC and CBD enjoy the spotlight, the emerging CBN will continue to gain traction as more companies in the U.S. are betting on it as the next big cannabinoid and will begin to develop and produce products that will help Americans sleep better. Who knows, there might even be an opportunity to merge the three best known cannabinoids together for one impressive entourage effect.

There’s a lot of potential with this emerging cannabinoid for therapeutic relief and for business opportunities. As 2020 becomes the year to pivot business strategies, perhaps it's the year to focus on the potential market growth of CBN.

About Guillaume Plante

Guillaume Plante is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Somnus, a CBN wellness company and creator of premium and reliable products. Mr. Plante develops and implements business operations while promoting company culture and vision. For more than 15 years, he has successfully orchestrated and implemented several large scale cost reduction driven technology solutions through direct and indirect management of staff, non-union and union employees across a multi-departmental structure. Mr. Plante is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

