New Cannabis Products: Minor Cannabinoids, CBD Fruit And Nut Snack Packs, And A CBD Tonic

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Peak Extracts Minor Cannabinoids Line

Oregon’s Peak Extracts released a minor-cannabinoid focused, hemp tincture line.

“We’re really excited to bring our formulations to a wider audience outside of Oregon,” founder Katie Stem told Benzinga.

Urging customers to “Find Their Peak,” Peak Extracts tinctures are made in small batches in the company’s facility in Portland, Oregon, using founders’ Katie Stem and Kate Black’s proprietary extraction process Terp-lock.

Using only pure hemp flower extract and MCT Coconut oil, the new Peak Extract tinctures come in formulas including CBG, CBN, and more.

For a unique strain specific experience previously available only in Oregon, I recommend you try the full spectrum (white label) tinctures, extracted using Terp-lock, as they are rich in minor cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.

Peak extracts is a women-owned company and was the first adult-use edibles producer licensed in Oregon.

Nature’s Nosh’s CBD Fruit And Nut Snack Packs

Nature’s Nosh launched single-serve CBD fruit and nut snack packs. These CBD bites are available in Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Mint Chocolate, Chili Lime and Blueberry, with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD per bite.

"I noticed that the majority of CBD food and beverages products on the market simply served as a vehicle to consume CBD. I wouldn't ordinarily eat a gummy bear before a workout or chocolate bar before bed, but found myself doing so reap the natural benefits of the CBD these products contained. By pairing CBD with other functional ingredients (dried fruit and nuts) we have crafted the perfect, filling, fueling, healing snack for any occasion,” Liza Cohen, founder of Nature’s Nosh, told Benzinga.

Kat’s Naturals’s Limited Edition Products

Kat’s Naturals released a series of limited edition products that highlight the tastes and effects of different hemp strains under the name Kat’s Craft Collection.

The new CBD line is a unique partnership between Tennessee area cannabis growers, producers and artists, resulting in a pure plant product that celebrates the music, art and agriculture of the region.

The first release, equal parts CBD and CBDa, highlights the locally grown T[ennessee-1] strain of hemp, which has a high cannabinoid content of CBC and other essential terpenes. NuSachi, a Chattanooga-based production facility, extracted the CBD through their SOLAR (Single Origin Live Active Rosin) method to preserve the raw expression of the plant.

The apothecary-style bottle features artwork by Justin Helton of Status Serigraph, known for his posters for the Grateful Dead, Phish and Dave Matthews Band.

“After working with the hemp plant for nearly a decade, I’m delighted to release a product that truly celebrates the plant in its purest form. This product is all about activating the senses: from the fresh taste and smell of the T[ennessee]-1 strain to the nostalgic apothecary bottle and concert poster-style artwork by Justin Helton,” Kat Merryfield, founder of Kat’s Naturals, told Benzinga.

Courtesy images.