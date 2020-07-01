Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Illinois Delays Licensing For Over 80 Cannabis Businesses
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Illinois Delays Licensing For Over 80 Cannabis Businesses

Cannabis entrepreneurs in Illinois expected business permits to be handed out on July 1, but they'll have to wait a bit longer for the state’s approval.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker inked an executive order on Monday to postpone licensing of over 80 cannabis-related operations.

Pritzker, who has been stalling on granting 75 recreational marijuana licenses to the cannabis business due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decided to delay at least 40 adult-use cannabis craft grower licenses, 40 infuser licenses, as well as an untold number of transporter licenses.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the governor lengthened the July 1 deadline for an indefinite period due to the deadline extension of the previous application.

The news, first reported by the Chicago Tribune, created anxiety among applicants.

Some of them told Tribune that they are paying rent for the business properties, and they can’t afford it if the delay is prolonged.

Last year, Illinois’ lawmakers voted the legalization of recreational marijuana to make it the eleventh state nationwide to allow non-medical marijuana use.

On Jan. 1, which was the first day of legal recreational use within the state, cannabis buyers spent over $3 million.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Government News Regulations Politics Media General

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.38
0.245
+ 2.42%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.09
0.22
+ 1.71%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.90
-0.0661
- 1.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.00
2.06
+ 0.67%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all