Illinois Delays Licensing For Over 80 Cannabis Businesses

Cannabis entrepreneurs in Illinois expected business permits to be handed out on July 1, but they'll have to wait a bit longer for the state’s approval.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker inked an executive order on Monday to postpone licensing of over 80 cannabis-related operations.

Pritzker, who has been stalling on granting 75 recreational marijuana licenses to the cannabis business due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decided to delay at least 40 adult-use cannabis craft grower licenses, 40 infuser licenses, as well as an untold number of transporter licenses.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the governor lengthened the July 1 deadline for an indefinite period due to the deadline extension of the previous application.

The news, first reported by the Chicago Tribune, created anxiety among applicants.

Some of them told Tribune that they are paying rent for the business properties, and they can’t afford it if the delay is prolonged.

Last year, Illinois’ lawmakers voted the legalization of recreational marijuana to make it the eleventh state nationwide to allow non-medical marijuana use.

On Jan. 1, which was the first day of legal recreational use within the state, cannabis buyers spent over $3 million.

