Surterra Wellness' Cannabis Tinctures Available In Texas

Parallel's Surterra Wellness has launched its line of medical cannabis tinctures in Texas.

Patients across the Lone Star state can now purchase Surterra Wellness' two new therapeutic tinctures as well as its existing line, including Tranquil (a 19:1 CBD: THC ratio), Serene (a 4:1 CBD: THC ratio), and Soothe (a 1:1 CBD: THC ratio).

The tinctures are available for delivery and contactless delivery. For multiple orders and orders over $100, the delivery is free.

"We are thrilled to expand our Surterra Wellness product line of medical tinctures in the Texas market to provide patients with high-quality, plant-based cannabis products formulated for conditions such as cancer, autism, spasticity, epilepsy, and neurodegenerative diseases," said Surterra Wellness' president Marcus Ruark in a prepared statement.

Surterra Wellness rebranded in October and now does business as Parallel. The goal was to capture "our vision for pioneering the use of cannabinoids to enhance the full spectrum of well-being and to help us live healthier and happier lives," explained Parallel's CEO and Chairman William "Beau" Wrigley Jr.

Shortly after, the company welcomed Kevin Fisher to its team, naming him as chief operating officer.

Besides Surterra Wellness, Parallel's consumer brands portfolio includes Coral Reefer and Float.

In addition to Texas, the company operates within Florida, Nevada, and Massachusetts,

