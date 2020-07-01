Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Sells Massachusetts Property To Cannabis REIT For About $29M
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2020 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Sells Massachusetts Property To Cannabis REIT For About $29M

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) has sold a Fall River, Massachusetts-based property to Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) for $28.8 million.

The property covers 118,000 square-feet of industrial space, including cultivation space, a processing facility, and dispensary.

The sell and lease-back deal also includes funding for tenant upgrades, which amounts to $21 million.

According to the Wednesday press release, the San Diego based cannabis REIT entered into a long-term, triple-net lease deal for the Fall River property with Cresco's subsidiary, which agreed to operate it upon finalization of reconstruction works.

"We are thrilled to partner with IIP on our fifth lease with them," stated Cresco Labs' CEO and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell. "They have been reliable partners and a consistent source of non-dilutive capital that has allowed us to expand our capacity and go deep in our strategic markets."

IIP has been partnering with Cresco for some time now. The latest sale-leaseback agreement marks IIP's fifth collaboration with the Chicago-based company.

Paul Smithers, IIP's president, and CEO, said they "are pleased to further expand our long-term real estate partnership with them in Massachusetts."

IIP's and Cresco's Collaboration, Cresco's latest moves

Last month, IIP announced it's making changes to the leases at its Michigan and Ohio properties, while securing an additional $17 million in financing.

IIP said it would use funds to improve cultivation and processing facilities in both states.

Last year, Cresco sold its Kankakee, Illinois properties to IIP for $46.3 million.

Meanwhile, Cresco has been making some shifts in its leadership team.

Last week it appointed former Motorola Exec Dennis Olis as its new CFO, and tapped National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts for its board of directors.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IIPR + CRLBF)

Expert Lawyer, NBPA Exec Michele Roberts Joins Cresco, Had Eye On Cannabis 'For 10 Years'
4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cresco Labs Names Former Motorola Exec New CFO
YOLO Portfolio Manager For AdvisorShares Explains Why Not All Cannabis ETFs Are Created Equal
ESPAÑOL • Lo Que Necesitas Saber Sobre la Conferencia Virtual de Cannabis y Capital de Benzinga
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Cresco LabsCannabis M&A News REIT Real Estate

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.20
0.07
+ 0.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.52
0.58
+ 0.19%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.97
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.87
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all