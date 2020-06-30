Stormy Simon Launches 'Lunch With Stormy' Podcast

Stormy Simon, the former CEO of HighTimes Holdings and former president of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), is currenly a 2020 candidate for the District 21 seat in the Utah State House of Representatives.

She's alao launching a new podcast.

The series, Lunch with Stormy, debuts Tuesday and is expected to bring a powerful perspective to state governance, global commerce, and the advancement of equity in America. It will also feature conversations with tastemakers and unexpected thought leaders, delving into topics including reinvention, unique business practices, and the role that modern spirituality plays in our daily lives.

“I’ve always loved storytelling and I’ve been on a perpetual quest for reinvention of self since I left the top post at Overstock.com in 2016, to venture into the cannabis industry,” Simon told Benzinga. “Lunch with Stormy allows me to be the conduit for sharing other people’s stories of transformation while creating a meaningful platform for diverse voices to be heard.”

Simon's worldview, signature humor, and natural curiosity with featured guests will be featured each week in hour-long episodes.

The First Episode

The premiere episode is an in-depth interview with producer, actress and Skinny Bish Keto author Torrei Hart.

“Torrei truly epitomizes transformation and reinvention as the world is learning to cope with COVID-19 and stretch our collective selves with the powerful reckoning that is Black Lives Matter,” said Simon.

Simon and Hart first met at a Visionary Women event celebrating International Women’s Day in March of this year, right before COVID-19 halted all in-person events. An Los Angeles-based non-profit focused on the empowerment of women, the event benefited Visionary Women and honored Jane Fonda for her lifetime of activism and outreach.

Stormy's Story

Simon began her tenure at Overstock.com as a temp and eventually became president. While at the company, she built Overstock’s branding, marketing and customer service departments.

Under Simon’s guidance, Overstock was named to Forbes’ list of “America’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies,” and received multiple Mobile Web and Stevie awards. By 2013, Overstock was valued at nearly $2 billion.

Stormy garnered numerous distinctions for her efforts in customer service including ranking in the top 4 AMEX/NRF Customer Choice Awards for six years in a row. She was honored as Power Player on The List 2016 by the National Retail Federation, was named the Customer Champion by Gartner 1to1 Media, and awarded Top Innovator by Utah Women in Tech in 2015. A devoted mentor to her female employees and a longtime advocate for women overall, one of her proudest achievements was growing the ranks of female executives at Overstock from 7% to 33%.

Before Overstock, Simon delved into radio, where a mentor encouraged her to podcast.

“The minute I sat down in front of a mic, after many years away, it all came flooding back to me," Simon said. "I love the intimacy of communicating with listeners through this medium — it’s an elevated version of the traditional radio experience.”

Lunch With Stormy premieres today online at www.stormysimon.com where listeners can subscribe to the podcast using their favorite platforms.

