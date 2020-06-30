Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flora Growth Appoints Former Macy's Exec To Leadership Team
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Flora Growth Appoints Former Macy's Exec To Leadership Team

Cannabis company Flora Growth has appointed Luis Merchan as its new President of Consumer Goods.

The role was previously vacant.

Merchan will be leading the sales and merchandising of Flora’s different brand divisions, including Flora Beauty, Mambe, Cronomed, and Breeze Laboratory.

In his previous role, Merchan was Vice President of Workforce Strategy and Operations at Macy’s (NYSE: M). While there, he managed the company’s multi-billion expense line for its 540-store portfolio.

Flora expects Merchan to help its brand portfolio penetrate the U.S. market and grow market share, particularly in the CBD beauty and skincare space (his forte).

“After making a number of accretive acquisitions and developing our own in-house brands, it became clear we needed to hire an experienced CPG professional to lead Flora’s brand portfolio at a corporate level,” Flora’s CEO Damian Lopez told Benzinga.

This search led the company to Luis Merchan, a Colombian-native with demonstrated success in sales and merchandising in the United States, Flora’s target market.

“Luis has already been working behind the scenes helping improve brand strategy, and now we’re very excited to have him officially join the Flora family. We expect him to make an immediate impact on the development of Flora Growth,” Lopez concluded.

Courtesy image.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stock Catalysts For The Week Ahead
Biden Leads In Polls, Coronavirus Cases Surge, Micron, FedEx Earnings Ahead: The Weekly Market Outlook
Why Macy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Amazon's Real Estate Arm Reportedly Involved In Several Deals This Week
Is Amazon On The Hunt? Analyzing Rumored Macy's, J.C. Penney Acquisitions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Damian Lopez Flora Growth Luis MerchanCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.13
-0.24
- 2.31%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.95
-0.0859
- 1.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.84
-0.1612
- 1.24%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.01
2.45
+ 0.8%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all