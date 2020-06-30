Flora Growth Appoints Former Macy's Exec To Leadership Team

Cannabis company Flora Growth has appointed Luis Merchan as its new President of Consumer Goods.

The role was previously vacant.

Merchan will be leading the sales and merchandising of Flora’s different brand divisions, including Flora Beauty, Mambe, Cronomed, and Breeze Laboratory.

In his previous role, Merchan was Vice President of Workforce Strategy and Operations at Macy’s (NYSE: M). While there, he managed the company’s multi-billion expense line for its 540-store portfolio.

Flora expects Merchan to help its brand portfolio penetrate the U.S. market and grow market share, particularly in the CBD beauty and skincare space (his forte).

“After making a number of accretive acquisitions and developing our own in-house brands, it became clear we needed to hire an experienced CPG professional to lead Flora’s brand portfolio at a corporate level,” Flora’s CEO Damian Lopez told Benzinga.

This search led the company to Luis Merchan, a Colombian-native with demonstrated success in sales and merchandising in the United States, Flora’s target market.

“Luis has already been working behind the scenes helping improve brand strategy, and now we’re very excited to have him officially join the Flora family. We expect him to make an immediate impact on the development of Flora Growth,” Lopez concluded.

