Springbig, Dutchie Partner On Customer Loyalty Programs For Cannabis Companies

Online ordering and shopping has become the new primary way cannabis products are being purchased and sold due to the social distancing measures on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to new research from UBS, by 2025 one quarter of all U.S. retail spending will happen online.

Seeking to capitalize on this trend, Dutchie and Springbig announced Tuesday a technology partnership that will allow dispensaries to mimic their in-store customer loyalty experience online.

Dutchie and springbig users will now be able to redeem their loyalty points at eligible dispensaries nationwide through delivery and pick-up orders, nullifying the need to physically visit the store in order to redeem rewards.

Consumers will no longer have to transition between apps or visit the store to check the status of their rewards; all of that information will be conveniently located directly in the Dutchie app and platform.

“We’re laser focused on helping cannabis retailers compete online, improving the overall consumer experience, and replicating in-store experiences online," Zach Lipson, co-founder and chief product officer at Dutchie, told Benzinga. “With the recent boom in online ordering, consumers are looking for a complete e-commerce experience; one where they can not only view their reward points, but redeem them as well.”

Adding to these comments, Jeffrey Harris, CEO at springbig, told Benzinga, “With delivery and pick-up gaining popularity due to our nation’s new normal, the ability to view loyalty points in the delivery app is a significant advantage for both the user and the dispensary, improving user’s ease of use as well as the dispensary’s competitive edge,” said Springbig CEO Jeffrey Harris. “Our integration with Dutchie couldn’t have been settled at a more appropriate time, and we look forward to improving the relationships between dispensaries and consumers.”

