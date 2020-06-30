Thrive Cannabis Rolls Out Greybeard's Products For July 2020

Thrive Cannabis has launched a line of premium small-batch products under its flagship recreational brand - Greybeard Cannabis Co.

The Simcoe, Ontario-based manufacturer of craft cannabis concentrates and dried flower expects its first batch of Greybeard products to be available across Ontario by July 2020.

"The launch of Greybeard is a huge milestone in our pivot to becoming a branded, direct to market producer, and we are excited to share our passion for quality and innovation with Canadian consumers," said Thrive CEO Geoff Hoover in a statement.

Greybeard's products suite, based on Live Resin Extracts, includes Live Resin Terp Slush and Greybeard Live Resin Vapes.

Thrive's CTO/COO Tyson Cramer explained the importance of terpenes in the process of extracts' manufacture highlighting they "have developed proprietary technology that enables us to retain terpenes and flavonoids to an extent that sets us apart from the crowd."

Recently, the company has obtained Health Canada's sales license for cannabis extract products.

Thrive said in a Tuesday's press release, it closed supply arrangements with several provincial buyers and a pharmacy chain.

In addition, last month, it partnered with Canary RX Inc. to broaden its cultivation and processing capacities.

According to the five-year deal, Thrive will oversee operations at Canary's 44,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility in Southern Ontario.

