New Podcast: 'Field Tripping: Epic Trips In Psychedelics'

Field Trip Psychedelics Inc., a company focused on psychedelics-based mental health treatments, has launched a new podcast series: Field Tripping: Epic Trips in Psychedelics with Ronan Levy.

The weekly podcast features conversations with celebrities, entrepreneurs, artists, scientists and medical experts, who discuss their consciousness-expanding experiences on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA and other psychedelic molecules.

Guests include:

Don Lattin, best-selling author of The Harvard Psychedelic Club and Changing Our Minds -- Psychedelic Sacraments and the New Psychotherapy.

Director X, award-winning producer and Director of Superfly.

Donick Cary, Emmy-winning writer, producer, and director.

Field Tripping is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

“There is an incredible amount of excitement in academic and medical communities around the potential of psychedelics to change how we treat clinically diagnosed mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD and eating disorders. And with good reason — the growing body of evidence is extremely compelling,” said Field Tripping host Ronan Levy.

"But, harnessed properly, psychedelics have the power to do a lot more than just help treat clinical diagnoses — they can also shift how we think about and experience sex, science, business, fitness, life and even death. With Field Tripping, we hope to bring that conversation to a wider audience through a forum that is accessible, meaningful, thoughtful, informative and even sometimes funny," he added.

Image from podcast website.