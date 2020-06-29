Cannabis Tech Co. 14th Round Announces IPO Plans, New CFO

Cannabis technology company 14th Round Inc. has hired Paul Bozoki as its new chief financial officer, ahead of a planned initial public offering.

Bozoki brings 25 years of experience working in various financial roles at publicly traded and private, pre-IPO companies.

14th Round has worked with leading cannabis brands like Kiva, 710 Labs, dosist, Kolab, Pacific Stone and Select.

Trent Overholt, CEO of the 14th Round, told Benzinga, “Paul’s track record in pre-IPO financial planning and his deep understanding of the capital markets investment landscape will be of great value to 14th Round as we head towards our next phase of growth.

“His belief in the success we’ve achieved thus far, our innovative capabilities, and in the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead within the industry will be key in executing our plans and achieving our goals,” he added.

Bozoki will focus on further developing the company and positioning it for its public listing, Overholt explained.

Commenting on his appointment, the new CFO told Benzinga, “I firmly believe the cannabis industry is poised for a long term growth cycle and 14th Round has the technology, products and team to successfully exploit the new market opportunity cannabis legalization has provided. I am excited to work with Trent and the rest of the team to prepare 14th Round for its public listing and then grow our business from a position of strength.”

Prior to joining 14th Round, Bozoki served as CFO for Desert Lion Energy Inc., and worked at Ernst & Young and Acasta Enterprises Inc.

Meanwhile, the company has tapped Bayline Capital Partners Inc. to manage the IPO process.

Based in Toronto, Bayline is known for advising high growth companies seeking a public listing both in Canada and in the United States.

